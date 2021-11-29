Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the October 31st total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
WSTRF opened at $1.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 million, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.68. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile
