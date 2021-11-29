Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the October 31st total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WSTRF opened at $1.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 million, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.68. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.