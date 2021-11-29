Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, an increase of 332.8% from the October 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 444,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 475,691 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 166,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter.

HIO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.10. 4,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,786. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.24. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

