Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 20,827 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of Sunnova Energy International worth $13,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NOVA opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.