Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 11,204 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.34% of ONE Gas worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ONE Gas by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,941,000 after acquiring an additional 592,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 392.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after acquiring an additional 401,293 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $22,740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 23.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,965,000 after acquiring an additional 207,631 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,363,000 after acquiring an additional 176,384 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $66.03 on Monday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $82.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.