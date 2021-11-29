Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ozon were worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ozon by 157.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ozon in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ozon in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ozon in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ozon in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZON stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

