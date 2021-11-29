Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $13,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,455,000 after buying an additional 134,059 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 29,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 94,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,229,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $66.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

