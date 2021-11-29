Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 3,100 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.43% of Medifast worth $14,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of MED stock opened at $210.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.46 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.13 and a 200 day moving average of $248.08.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.