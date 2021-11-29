Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Traeger (COOK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Traeger (NYSE: COOK) in the last few weeks:

11/22/2021 – Traeger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/17/2021 – Traeger had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Traeger had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Traeger had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Traeger had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Traeger had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Traeger had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Traeger had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE COOK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.04. 21,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,970. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55. Traeger Inc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

