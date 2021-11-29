Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 5,568 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLIC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 35.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 33.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

