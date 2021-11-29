Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,239 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.12% of PDC Energy worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after purchasing an additional 415,024 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,599,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 598,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $52.79 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76 and a beta of 3.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,634. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

