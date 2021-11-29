Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 21,464 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,464 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $56.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

