Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 23.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $111.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

