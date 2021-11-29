Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Truist decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $107.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

