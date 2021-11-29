WaykiChain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.85 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $35.94 million and $3.85 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00043078 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00232758 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00089378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WICC is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

