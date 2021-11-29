Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $276.42

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $276.42, but opened at $270.88. Wayfair shares last traded at $268.48, with a volume of 3,154 shares changing hands.

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.58.

Get Wayfair alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 343.98 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.79.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $188,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Choe bought 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $258.98 per share, with a total value of $2,589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,763 shares of company stock worth $5,159,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.