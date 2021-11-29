Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $175.39

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$175.39 and last traded at C$175.37, with a volume of 109742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$169.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. ATB Capital upped their price target on Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$165.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$157.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 29.08%.

In related news, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.84, for a total value of C$454,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,193,304.19. Also, Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss sold 12,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.28, for a total transaction of C$2,222,430.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,984 shares in the company, valued at C$16,933,684.07. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,216 shares of company stock worth $2,905,085.

Waste Connections Company Profile (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.