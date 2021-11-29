Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,839 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 79,723 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.69% of Washington Federal worth $14,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,043,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3,078.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

WAFD stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

WAFD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

