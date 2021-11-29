Warp Finance Reaches Market Cap of $2.16 Million (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $217,101.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $462.21 or 0.00805562 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

