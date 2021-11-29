Warburg Research Reiterates “€31.00” Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.00 ($30.68).

Shares of TEG opened at €25.23 ($28.67) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €26.19 and its 200-day moving average is €26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €23.16 ($26.32) and a one year high of €29.37 ($33.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

