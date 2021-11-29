Warburg Research Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €134.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) target price on Krones in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €95.13 ($108.10).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €89.95 ($102.22) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -270.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of €89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €84.19. Krones has a 12 month low of €59.05 ($67.10) and a 12 month high of €99.60 ($113.18).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

