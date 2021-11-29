Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 16,831 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,831 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 243,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,068,387. The company has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a PE ratio of 201.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

