Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.26. 211,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,772,509. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

