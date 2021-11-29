Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $559,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK traded up $13.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $915.62. 2,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,239. The stock has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $902.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $894.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

