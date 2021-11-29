Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.12. The company had a trading volume of 49,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,008. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

