W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.92.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $489.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $501.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.