Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises 2.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.28% of Vulcan Materials worth $62,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $2,041,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 31,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $7,087,691. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.59.

NYSE VMC opened at $195.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.88. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $134.53 and a 12-month high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.