Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €62.00 by UBS Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNA. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.85 ($73.70).

Shares of Vonovia stock traded down €2.53 ($2.88) on Monday, reaching €49.71 ($56.49). 4,099,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a one year low of €48.49 ($55.10) and a one year high of €60.96 ($69.27). The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of €53.16 and a 200 day moving average of €54.56.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

