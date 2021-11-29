Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VWAPY stock opened at 18.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 23.96. Volkswagen has a one year low of 16.81 and a one year high of 29.85.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

