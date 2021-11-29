Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of VWAPY stock opened at 18.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 23.96. Volkswagen has a one year low of 16.81 and a one year high of 29.85.
Volkswagen Company Profile
