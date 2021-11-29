VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Position Lowered by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in VIZIO by 21.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,034,000 after acquiring an additional 206,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $22,854,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in VIZIO by 29.7% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 831,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 190,223 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in VIZIO by 0.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIZIO stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,046. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

VZIO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,315,606 shares of company stock valued at $27,493,784.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

