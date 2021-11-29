Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Visa by 61.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 113,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Shares of V stock opened at $197.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $385.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.55 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

