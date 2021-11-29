Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 68,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $127,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 98,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Shares of V traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.85. The stock had a trading volume of 131,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,653,798. The company has a market cap of $385.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.55 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

