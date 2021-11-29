Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Short Interest Up 4,854.5% in November

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, an increase of 4,854.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGII. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 74,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

