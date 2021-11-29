VINchain Price Down 19% Over Last Week (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. VINchain has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $344,216.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043189 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00237110 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00088733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

