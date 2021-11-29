Viking Fund Management LLC Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.8% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.74. 207,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,226,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

