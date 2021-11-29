Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,270,889. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $261.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

