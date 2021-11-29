Viking Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 0.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,141,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,106,000 after purchasing an additional 512,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sunrun by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 127.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $54,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,221. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 73,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 2.08. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

