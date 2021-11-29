Vid Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Vid coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $70.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043430 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00235227 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00088462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,275,382 coins. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

