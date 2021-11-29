Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DSP. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

DSP stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. 7,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,938. The stock has a market cap of $597.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 107,668 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 1,326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 993,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 480,355 shares during the period. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

