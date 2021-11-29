VestChain Achieves Market Cap of $2.31 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 46.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. One VestChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VestChain has traded down 48.6% against the US dollar. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $9.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00042929 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00230142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00088276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VestChain is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

