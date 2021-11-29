Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.8% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 151,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 124,332 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 81,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.80 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $214.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

