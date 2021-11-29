Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,508 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Verizon Communications worth $187,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

