Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.17. Vericel reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCEL. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

VCEL opened at $38.31 on Monday. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,831.00 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vericel by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 171,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vericel by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vericel by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 549,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Vericel by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 197,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

