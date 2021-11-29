Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Vedanta by 53.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,140,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Vedanta by 40.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,021,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 295,513 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vedanta by 19.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,533,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Vedanta by 40.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 677,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 196,759 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vedanta by 183.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 190,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 123,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEDL opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vedanta Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. Vedanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

