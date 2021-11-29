VeChain (VET) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. VeChain has a market cap of $7.82 billion and $528.70 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012616 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000154 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008992 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

