Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Up 22,900.0% in November

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 22,900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VASO opened at $0.06 on Monday. Vaso has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

