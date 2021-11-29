Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $426.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $415.63 and its 200-day moving average is $404.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

