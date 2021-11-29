Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 189,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 26,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $108.00 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $111.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

