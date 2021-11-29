Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $250.48 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $197.80 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

