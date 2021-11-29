Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 78,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,127,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,160,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $442.12 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $328.80 and a 52-week high of $463.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

