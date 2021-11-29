Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 2.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $252.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.93. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $212.78 and a one year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

